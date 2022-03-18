First authors announced for Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUTHORS from the Nambucca LGA are being encouraged to apply for the Local Author Marquee at the Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival, which operates across the entire festival weekend.

Having had a book published either traditionally or digitally is a prerequisite for submissions

Meanwhile, a stellar line-up of authors have announced for the Festival in the first big reveal of speakers.

Coming to Bello for the June long weekend (June 10 to 12) are Dr Norman Swan, Claire G Coleman, Dick Smith, Charlotte McConaghy, Tim Dean and Sofie Laguna.

“It’s all incredibly exciting, particularly because each of these authors are all very unique,” said festival administrator Liz Morgan-Jones.

“Everybody is familiar with Dick Smith of course, and half of the country is in love with Dr Swan.

“Claire Coleman is somebody we’ve been trying to get to the festival for years, so that’s exciting.

“Tim Dean is a philosopher who talks about the evolution of morals, and Sofie Laguna is coming both for her adult books, which she’s won the Miles Franklin (Award) for, but also to appear as part of our Schools Program.

“And Charlotte is an amazing writer, she’s an international bestseller so we’re really very fortunate to have her.

“So yes, a real treasure trove in this announcement.”

Event organisers are expecting to announce the opening of their early-bird tickets in the next few weeks, with a full program reveal due in April.

The remaining guest list is full of both big names and captivating newcomers, and will set the stage for their biggest festival yet.

“Last year went so well that we basically decided to do the same thing again but bigger,” said Liz.

“We’ve upgraded a lot of things, and the whole weekend is going to really have that festival atmosphere.

“We’ve made sure we won’t run out of gas for the heaters this time.”

Festival Programmer Adam Norris told News Of the Area, “Last year, the Good News Week reunion was our big end of festival showstopper.

“So, I knew we needed to have something big to wrap up the 2022 festival and, well, I’m pretty excited at what’s in store…”

The Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival organisers will continue to confirm new authors booking in to speak at the festival building excitement as the program fills.

.

Billeting and volunteer applications are also still open.

For more information, explore the website at https://www.bellingenwritersfestival.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI