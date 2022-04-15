First Bilingual School of Aborigional Language in NSW launched

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THURSDAY 7 April witnessed the grand opening of the Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School (GGFS) in Coffs Harbour.

It is the first bilingual Aboriginal school to open in NSW.

Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC) Founder and Executive Officer Clark Webb, a Gumbaynggirr man, said, “We believe that when our children are strong in their identity – they engage much better in learning.

“Our work is grounded in building the cultural identities, strengths and learning capacities of our children so they are best positioned and supported to achieve education excellence.

“The Gumbaynggirr Giingana school is an expansion of the work we have been doing in our community for the past decade.

“I’m incredibly excited as we realise this dream and am grateful for the support of our community, partner organisations and sponsors who have chosen to walk this journey with us.”

The school is now catering to years K-2, and there are thirteen children enrolled in 2022.

The plan is to grow the campus to K-6.

Learning at GGFS is centred around Gumbaynggirr language and culture, with quality teaching based on Gumbaynggirr values and philosophies, and strong links to community and parent engagement.

Financial support is received from the NSW Government and philanthropic partners the Paul Ramsay Foundation through the Learning Lives Strengthened in Culture program.

BMNAC is a not-for-profit located in Coffs Harbour that was established in 2010.

It engages in more than 500 people in cultural and educational programs annually, extending its services from Coffs Harbour to the Nambucca Valley and to Grafton in the north.

Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin, who attended the event, said that the GGFS will provide students with a culturally safe, strengths and inquiry-based learning environment, where Gumbaynggirr children will be immersed in their language.

Minister Franklin said, “We know that a strong sense of identity and pride in culture can change the trajectory of young person’s life, and the opening of this school is a significant achievement for the revitalisation of the Gumbaynggirr language and for the education of Gumbaynggirr children.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, present at the opening, said, “The Gumbaynggirr language is considered endangered and on the verge of extinction.

“The opening of this school will bring with it increased awareness of Indigenous peoples’ rights to preserve, revitalise and promote their languages.”

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN