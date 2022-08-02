First home or investment at Tea Gardens Myall Coast Property Property by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 2, 2022 ADDRESS: 39 Motum Avenue, Tea Gardens PROPERTY TYPE: House PRICE: $729,000 CONFIGURATION: Three bedroom, two bathroom WHETHER you are looking to buy your first home or an investment that doesn’t need to be renovated, this modern three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is tucked away in a quiet street. It is neatly presented and only a short walk to the picturesque Myall River and the local clubs, cafes and restaurants of Tea Gardens. Features of this property include a large open living/dining area, separate formal lounge, ensuite and walk-in robe in main bedroom. Currently an investment property, this type of home is in high demand within the current local rental market and can produce strong returns for our area. Phone Hawks Nest First National to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only. Phone John Rumble on 0425 289 200 to arrange an inspection.