First images of Coffs Coast’s Cultural and Civic Space interior revealed

IMAGES of the interior design of the controversial Cultural and Civic Space project have been released to the public by Coffs Harbour City Council, detailing the grandeur of the $76.5 million complex.



The images depict the children’s area of the library located on the ground floor level, which includes different reading nooks and spaces for children’s Storytime sessions, and the ‘internal street’ that flows through the building from one side to the other and features a circular skylight.

This urban passageway is designed to provide free flowing access through the complex throughout the day and evening.

Coffs Harbour City Mayor Cr Denise Knight said it was really exciting to be able to open up the design development work to the community.

“This is certainly shaping up to be a place of progress that we will all be very proud of,” Cr Knight said.

“This is about the future and giving Coffs people a modern, safe and central place to learn, hangout and be inspired.

“It is a key part of putting our city centre on the map especially beyond the bypass.”

Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath said Council sees the project as playing a role in its COVID-19 response and recovery plans, by providing a place for the community to come together after the challenging times the city has been living through.

“The Cultural and Civic Space will certainly bring more life to the city centre, providing safe harbour and a central location for the community to share and create local stories,” Mr McGrath said.

“It will be another tourism drawcard where you can happily take and host visitors.

“This is progress and it is moving our city forward, everyone is welcome, it is made for this place and for people of all ages and business.”

Council intends to release more images of the complex in coming weeks, as the 80 percent detailed design milestone is reached.

By Emma DARBIN