First Lap swim vouchers available for preschoolers and kindy kids from 1 December

0 SHARES Share Tweet

‘FIRST LAP’, a learn-to-swim voucher program offered by the NSW Government, will be expanded from preschool aged children to include kindergarten kids who missed out on lessons due to COVID restrictions.

Children who are in kindergarten in 2021, or begin kindergarten in 2022, will also now benefit from the voucher program.

“Because of COVID restrictions, our kindy kids have missed a crucial window of being able to develop the skills they need to stay safe in the water,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

“It’s really important they don’t miss out, so we’re making sure they can also access the First Lap voucher program now that our pools are back open for lessons.”

The voucher program will run from 1 December 2021 to 30 June 2023.

The First Lap program allows families of eligible children to access a $100 voucher to put towards swimming lessons with an approved provider.

3-6 yr old children can benefit from the initiative.

Both Macksville Memorial Aquatic Centre and Nambucca Aquatic Centre will be accepting these vouchers once they become available in December.

Nambucca Aquatic Centre owner Leigh Eastwood said, “We welcome kids to the centre to use the voucher.”

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said, “Summer in Australia is all about swimming, at your local pool, beach or river.

“We know families have been doing it tough during the COVID lockdown and the First Lap program will also ensure family budgets aren’t stretched so our kids have these crucial skills.”

Please note that this program is different from the Active Kids program which can be used by school-enrolled children, including those in kindergarten, for sport and recreation activities including swimming.

Families can apply for the First Lap vouchers from December 1, through Service NSW.

Nambucca Aquatic Centre: call Sarah on 0460305462 for information and bookings.

Macksville Memorial Aquatic Centre: call 6568 1445.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN