Fishermans Reach man charged with sexual touching in Coffs Harbour

A FISHERMANS Reach man has been charged with sexual touching at a market in Coffs Harbour.

On Tuesday 3 August 2021, officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District commenced an investigation following reports a 19-year-old woman had been sexually touched by a man known to her.

Following inquiries, officers arrested a 68-year-old man at Coffs Harbour Jetty about 7.40am on Sunday 8 August 2021.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with sexually touch another person without consent.

Police will allege that the man sexually touched the woman on numerous occasions at a marketplace at Coffs Harbour Jetty between June and July 2021.

The Fishermans Reach man was given conditional bail and will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 30 August 2021.