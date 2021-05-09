0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOULD you like to learn how to learn some simple practical ‘fix it’ skills and tips so you can do your own repair work at home or give a new life to a pre-loved item!

Bellingen Shire Council in partnership with MIDWASTE are hosting practical ‘fix it’ demos at The Bowerhouse Community Reuse Centre on Saturday 15 May 2021 to teach people how to do basic repairs and maintenance around the home and simple furniture repairs.



Bellingen Shire Council Mayor, Cr Dominic King said, “Repairs and basic maintenance skills can help the community to divert items from landfill by developing practical knowledge and skills to reduce our collective impact on the environment.”

“The Bowerhouse Community Reuse Centre in Raleigh aims to reduce the amount of waste entering landfill by reclaiming household items for reuse, repair and resale at affordable prices and encouraging the local community to engage in repurposing of preloved goods.”

The ‘Fix it’ demos are running on Saturday 15 May between 10.30am until 2.30pm and there is no need to book, just drop in to The Bowerhouse, Short Cut Road, Raleigh.

Demonstrations will include:

Fix it basics 10.30am – 11.30am

Learn how and when to use screws, nails, rivets, various glues, liquid nails, silicone and more for basic fix it jobs around the home. E.g., Hang pictures on timber, brick, or tile walls.

Home furniture repair 11.45am – 12.45pm

Learn how to give a new life to preloved furniture. E.g., a rickety wooden garden chair, bench or a wobbly chair.

Basic Plumbing 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Learn how to change tap washers & o-Rings, deal with stiff garden taps, use plumbers’ tape and simple gutter repairs /replacement.

This project is a NSW EPA Waste Less, Recycle More initiative funded from the waste levy.