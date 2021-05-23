Fixing Country Bridges Funds at work in Bellingen Shire

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOME of the Bellingen Shire’s $16 million of Fixing Country Bridges Funds are being put to work this month as geotechnical investigations commence to replace five key bridges within our Shire to ensure essential access for our community and the local agricultural, service and industrial sectors.

Bellingen Shire Council Mayor, Cr Dominic King, said last week that works would commence on Tuesday 18 May, to conduct investigations to remove the load limit of Darkwood’s Justins Bridge by replacing it with a reinforced concrete bridge.

Cr King said Kalang Road residents beyond Knights Bridge would also need to take note of local onsite variable message signs between Tuesday 25 and Friday 28 May regarding the temporary closure hours of 4 bridges to allow for geotechnical investigation to be conducted.



“At this stage, our work crews are aiming to test borehole drill Knights Bridge on Tuesday 25 May, Tysons Bridge on Wednesday 26 May, Hopsons Bridge (Tysons 2) on Thursday 27 May and Youngs Bridge (Tysons 3) on Friday 28 May 2021.

“Given that these works are subject to weather conditions and the onsite ground conditions encountered by the drilling team, I encourage road users to regularly check Council’s website and onsite variable message signs for updates regarding temporary bridge closure hours.”

Cr King said additional geotechnical investigations were also scheduled for a further eight bridges across the Shire, however that it was expected that these works would not require the temporary closure of these bridges to all vehicular traffic.

“Every effort is being made to keep these bridges open to two-way traffic to minimise impacts on commuters so as you drive around our Shire, please observe worksite signage and traffic control directions to help us complete these works as soon as possible and keep our crews safe.”