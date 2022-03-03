Flickerfest: a kaleidoscopic carnival of short films

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FLICKERFEST, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival, returns to the Majestic Cinema in Sawtell at 7pm on Saturday 12 March as part of its national tour.

Now in its 31st year, Flickerfest remains Australia’s leading Academy® Qualifying and BAFTA Recognised short film festival.

It continues to present A-list short-film programs such as this year’s Short Laughs Comedy program that features highlights from recent Bondi festival competitions, which are all entertaining, inspiring and award-winning.

The program features clever comedies from Australia and across the globe, including the delightful UK short ‘Don Vs Lightning’, starring the legendary Peter Mullan as Don, a man who just wants a quiet life in the Scottish Highlands – alas the Universe has other plans.

Then there’s acclaimed Australian actor/director Nash Edgerton’s hilarious black comedy ‘Shark’ starring Nash and Rose Byrne, and the laugh-out-loud UK/French animation ‘Affairs Of The Art’ recently nominated for an Oscar for Best Short Animated Film.

From New Zealand comes the charming winner of the SAE Creative Media Institute Award for Best Use of Digital Technology in ‘Space Invader’, the story of young Max, who loves three things: hanging out with his dad (who’s his best mate), baked beans and Star Wars, all of which are under threat when dad’s new girlfriend comes on the scene.

It’s a night of fun that will have you laughing for weeks to come.

By Susan KONTIC