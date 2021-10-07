Flowers, hugs and thanks as Macksville Vinnies volunteer Lyn retires

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT was a sad day for Macksville Vinnies volunteers when they farewelled treasured friend Lyn Snowden into retirement at the Macksville Ex-Services Club.

Lyn has volunteered at Vinnies for over twenty years, as did her husband Terry, who retired earlier to play bowls.

After Terry retired, Lyn would often catch the bus from Valla Beach to Macksville, dedicated to her commitment to Vinnies.

Lyn was the ‘Craft Lady’, taking items home to repair and bringing back for sale.

She rarely missed a visit to her dear friend John at Elwood Upholstery in River Street, after her day at Vinnies.

Terry and Lyn have given much time to volunteering, including Meals on Wheels, both being members of The Valla Beach Vallarinas, entertaining residents in Aged Care Facilities and supporting the Museum at Nambucca Headland, where they continue to volunteer.

Lyn will be kept busy with her hobbies, including craft and no doubt continue to be involved in the Community.

Vinnies volunteer Gai McKay said a few words as she presented Lyn with a gift.

“Such a pleasure to be here sharing with everyone, we’re all sad of course to be farewelling our much-treasured Lyn, saying that, we’re most grateful for the years you’ve been volunteering.

“We’ve shared good times and on occasion sad times, no matter what we’ve always been there for each other.

“Of course, the highlight for you and so much to share with us, was your overseas trip to attend a family wedding.

“It was fun seeing you get your wardrobe together, we enjoyed seeing photos and hearing all the details of your trip.

“We were wondering how Terry would survive; he did and as we know absence makes the heart grow fonder.

“A vivid memory always is of Terry at the till, Lyn keeping everything tidy on the racks, Lyn would be so engrossed in her job at times she wouldn’t notice customers lined up.

“It was then out the back we’d hear Terry’s voice, ‘Lynie, Lynie’, we loved it.

“Most importantly it’s been wonderful to witness the special relationship you share with your Terry, such a special couple.

“You’ve both given much to Vinnies.

“We’ll miss you, we wish you both much happiness and look forward to your morning-tea visits.

“Thank you, thank you.”

Vinnies Manager, Margaret Fitzpatrick presented Lyn with flowers and thanked her for her many years of service.

By Andrea FERRARI