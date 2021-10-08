Food and Beverage virtual tour whets the tourists’ appetite

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DESTINATION North Coast is in the process of creating and launching a ‘virtual’ North Coast food and beverage trail, called the North Coast Flavour Trails.

The project has been enabled through the North Coast receiving Federal Government, Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grant funding and is being developed in partnership with Destination NSW and will exist on VisitNSW.com, thus leveraging their ongoing marketing efforts.



The North Coast Flavour Trails online platform will support food, beverage and agri-tourism operators from producers through to retailers.

It will showcase North Coast products to new and existing markets and give visitors more reasons to come to the region and stay longer.

Michael Thurston, General Manager, Destination North Coast told News Of The Area, “The North Coast Flavour Trails is a dynamic digital platform that enables consumers to research food, beverage, agri-business operators and everything in between across the North Coast.

“The platform will make it easier than it has ever been for consumers to research the products and experiences in this space and then through the journey planning element of the platform it will then make the sometimes-daunting prospect of navigating your way to these locations infinitely easier.

“For businesses we are providing them with a free platform that if they are suitably digitally connected will enable them to reach new markets and consumers that would have otherwise potentially been out of their reach.”

Destination North Coast is supporting interested partners with demonstrations and workshops to get the best outcome from listing.

One such information session is with the Australia Tourism Data Warehouse (ADTW) on how to enhance their listing to amplify display on the mapping platform.

A key focus is on information about the North Coast Festival of Food ‘open weekend’ which will be the launch event for the platform.

“The success of the North Coast Flavours Trail platform will be determined by the overall quality and quantity of North Coast food, beverage and agri-products participating, and the visitor experiences on offer.”

For information contact Sarah Elphinstone at Destination North Coast at [email protected] or call 0410 448 570.

By Andrea FERRARI