Footballers jump for joy as community football season kicks off

FOOTBALLERS around the region were jumping for joy as the community football season kicked off for 2022 following a postponed start.

The unprecedented rainfall has wreaked havoc for sports played on grass fields, with many players taking straight to the pitch without any team training sessions due to field closures across the region.

Big smiles emerged as the clouds parted and the season could commence, as Coffs United President Brett Hodgekiss explained.

“Last Saturday finally saw community football kick off for the Coffs region.

“The sun was shining and the kids were jumping with joy as matches kicked off around the grounds.

“Smiles were large, fun was in the air finally after one of the wettest starts to a season we can remember.

“The ovals have been closed so long now most teams haven’t had a chance to kick a ball before Saturday but that made no difference to the kids once the first whistle blew.

“It was like a carnival atmosphere at all the grounds, the kids were just so happy to be on the pitch, laughing with mates and enjoying their football.

“After two years affected by Covid it’s been another unusual start but everyone in the football community has stayed positive, we are off and running finally.

“Our Female Football Week activities kick off next week which includes a training session which will be open to all female players at the club,” said Brett.

By David WIGLEY