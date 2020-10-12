Foreshore cleanup to remove beach boats in Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN the second wave, pardon the pun, of foreshore clean-ups, boats and other craft not stored in council racks are to be removed.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Boats, usually dinghies, left on the grassy verge will have a luminous sticker fixed to them giving their owners fair warning that they will be removed and disposed of within a certain time-frame.

Commenting on the initiative, Cr Steve Tucker said that Tanilba Bay would be targeted as part of Port Stephens Council’s second sweep of beaches to improve public access and ‘clean up’ the public parks and reserves.

“Council has boat racks available at a nominal cost and these are where the dinghies are to be stored,” he said.

“There is no place for the storage of larger craft such as sailing boats,” he added.

“Our foreshore reserves are becoming incredibly popular on weekends and during school holidays as tranquil places to escape from the lockdown restrictions.

“We want to present them in the finest state of upkeep,” he stated.

By Geoff WALKER