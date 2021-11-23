Foreshore Drive repairs underway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

REPAIRS to the Foreshore Drive culvert and installation of the new bridge are underway and on schedule to be completed in time for Christmas.

All options were considered for the replacement of the culvert and the locally manufactured InQuik Bridge ticked all the boxes.



Port Stephens Council’s Facilities and Services Group Manager Greg Kable said the pre-fabrication of the bridge is now complete and ready for delivery to the site.

“We’ve been working hard to clear all debris from the waterway and the rock revetment works are complete in preparation to begin installing piles to hold the new bridge,” Mr Kable said.

There will be large truck movements, additional construction equipment and submerged objects within the waterways.

“We know the community is interested in this project and there has been a steady rise in sightseers since the project began.

“This next week is our most complex with hazards that could cause serious harm to the unaware visitor,” Mr Kable said.

“We encourage the public and local community to keep outside of the fencing and take note of the signage that is in place for your safety,” he added.

The completed bridge creates a bigger channel for flood water to move through should we encounter a significant weather event in future.

It will also offer safe pedestrian access, with a 2.4m footpath on the downstream side of the bridge.

The prefabricated bridge was manufactured in Tomago and can be installed with minimal impact on the environment.

Weather permitting, piling works will take eight days from Tuesday 16 November 2021, to support the bridge being open by the end of December 2021, with final line works happening early January 2022.

For more information and the stay up to date on project updates, visit porstephens.nsw.gov.au/projects.