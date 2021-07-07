Former Australian Opal runs Indigenous basketball camp

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER Australian Opals player Annie La Fleur visited Coffs Harbour last week to run an Indigenous basketball camp at Sportz Central.

La Fleur represented Australia at the Sydney Olympics as part of the silver medal winning Opals team, and also won bronze with the Opals at the 1998 World Championships.

The Indigenous camp was aimed at participants between the ages of 7-21 who may never have had the opportunity

to partake in basketball.

Through the guidance of La Fleur, the participants learnt the basic fundamental skills and rules of the game.

La Fleur explained to News Of The Area the importance of the camp she facilitated in Coffs Harbour.

“A camp like this brings people together and breaks down boundaries,” she said.

“It’s about providing a pathway for a player and having them enjoy and love the game and have them coming back.

“Providing opportunities and pathways for indigenous players, and giving them an opportunity to learn the game.”

The former Opals player was impressed with the enthusiasm and enjoyment shown by those at the Coffs camp.

“To see the smiling faces and respect they have for each other was the best part,” she said.

“They loved it, and it was all about having fun which was the focus.

“The inclusion of kids from all walks of life that love the game.”

The camp was part of a joint initiative between Basketball NSW and Indigenous Basketball Australia, as part of the NSW Legacy Program which includes education and participation programs in partnership with Indigenous Basketball Australia and Savannah Pride.

Basketball NSW stated that the camps such as the one held at Sportz Central were established to overcome the many challenges and barriers Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people face in the current Australian basketball system and structures.

By Aiden BURGESS