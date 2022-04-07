Former Coffs Harbour Suns junior wins WNBL award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER Coffs Harbour Suns junior Kristy Wallace has been awarded the best bench player of the recent Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) season.

The 26-year-old was named the WNBL 2021/22 Sixth Woman of the Year, after a stellar season off the bench for the Melbourne-based Southside Flyers.

The point guard provided a spark off the bench for the Flyers averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 22 minutes on court per game.

The top bench player is also regarded as one of the WNBL’s best defenders.

The Sixth Woman of the Year award capped off a great year for one of Australia’s best players, having played a number of games for the Australian Opals at the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, and FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament.

The best bench player recipient was surprised to receive the award.

“I’m rapt to get this award, it came as a surprise as there was lots of talent in the line-up,” she said.

“The Flyers gave me the opportunity to play my first full season of WNBL and for that, I’m really grateful.”

Wallace’s award winning WNBL season has also seen her signed by WNBA team Atlanta Dream to potentially play in the best women’s league in the world, with the Dream having drafted her in 2018 after a standout US college career.

The former Coffs Suns junior had a comeback season to remember after returning to Australia’s top premier women’s competition for the first time in three years, after suffering an injury in a return from a knee reconstruction in just her second career WNBL game in 2018.

After an outstanding twelve months playing in the WNBL and for the Australian Opals, Wallace will now try to make the Opals team who will be one of the gold medal favourites at the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney.

By Aiden BURGESS