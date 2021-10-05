Former Coffs Suns junior represents Australia against Asia’s finest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER Coffs Harbour Suns junior Kristy Wallace has been part of the Australian Opals team who have taken on the best of Asia.

The 25-year-old made her Opals debut during last week’s FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Jordan, and was part of the Opals team who took home the bronze medal.

The Opals beat Korea 88-58 in the bronze medal game.

The Opals lost a heartbreaking semi-final to the four-time defending champions and eventual winners Japan by just 2 points, 67-65.

Wallace was one of the Opals best players in their 82-64 loss to China in their group stage match.

She provided a spark off the bench in her 19 minutes scoring 14 points on 6/13 shooting which included some athletic and stylish layups around the basket.

The point guard started her Asia Cup campaign with a solid performance in the Opals 11-point win against Chinese Taipei.

Wallace scored 5 points and dished off 4 assists in just 11 minutes of game time in her Opals debut.

She contributed again off the bench in the Opals must win qualification semi-final against New Zealand, grabbing five rebounds and having 3 assists in her team’s 72-61 win.

Before making her Opals debut in Jordan, Wallace had previously represented Australia at a junior level winning a bronze medal at the Under-19 World Championship.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior had a stellar college career playing for Baylor University in the US college system, which saw her drafted into the WNBA in 2018.

By Aiden BURGESS