Former Coffs Suns junior shines at World Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISLA Juffermans has proven to be one of the best young female basketballers in the world.

The former Coffs Harbour Suns junior was one of the standout players at the FIBA Under 17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary, while representing her country playing for the Australian Sapphires.

She was third in the tournament in rebounding (10.6 per game), 11th in scoring (12.6 points per game), while also being fourth in blocked shots.

Juffermans started her World Cup strongly, scoring 13 points and having a game-high 15 rebounds in Australia’s six-point loss to Slovenia.

She backed this up with another double double, scoring 10 points and again leading her country in rebounds with 11 in the Sapphires 22-point win against Argentina.

The 17-year-old centre continued her stellar form in Australia’s first knockout game, top scoring with 16 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds in her side’s 17-point win against Belgium in the Round of 16.

She then had her fourth double double of the World Cup leading her team with 12 points and 12 rebounds in Australia’s 11-point loss in their quarter final against Spain.

Juffermans finished her World Cup in style, top scoring for Australia with 20 points in her side’s 20-point win against the host nation Hungary, in the 5th-6th classification game.

The Australian Sapphires finished fifth at the World Cup winning four of their seven matches.

Proud mother Cristi was amazed at the resilience shown by her daughter in the lead up to the World Cup.

“She astounds me, she only had knee surgery in November last year and she worked hard to get back on the court, and to see her play so well at such a high level, for so long away, really does astound me,” she said.

“The Asian Cup teams (like Australia) played their qualifiers straight before the World Cup, so they have been away from home the whole month playing tough games, whereas both the European and American teams all qualified in August 2021, so they went into the World Cup fresh.”

Cristi felt great pride in watching her daughter achieve her goal of wearing the green and gold.

“I’m very proud, and it’s always been a goal of Isla’s to play for Australia, and it’s been very exciting watching her play in the green and gold,” she said.

“Late nights of cheering, and it will be good to have her back on home soil soon.”

Juffermans headed into the World Cup in fine form after leading the FIBA Under 16 Women’s Asian Championship in both scoring and rebounding, as part of the Australian Sapphires gold-medal-winning team.

By Aiden BURGESS