Former NRL star Clint Greenshields to coach the Sawtell Panthers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER NRL star Clint Greenshields is returning to coach his childhood rugby team the Sawtell Panthers in 2022.

After growing up in Sawtell and playing his junior rugby at the Panthers, Clint went on to play NRL for the St George Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and the Catalans Dragons in the French Super League.

Clint shared his excitement for the 2022 season with News Of The Area.

“I’m really looking forward to the 2022 season with the Panthers, the last two years have been exhausting for a lot of local businesses and also for individuals.

“It will be nice for all the locals to get out to some games and have something to be excited about.

“On a personal level, I love coaching and I am excited about developing young players to be better players and better humans.

“I am not sure of the squad yet as it is early days, I would love a good mix of keen young guys and some experienced players too.

“We will look to fill the squad with Sawtell juniors and local juniors first with one or two players with some professional experience,” said Clint.

Last season the Sawtell Panthers were unable to field a senior team in the Tooheys New Group 2 competition but now Club President Colin Fogarty is relishing exciting times ahead for the club.

“Clint Greenshields, one of Sawtells greatest juniors returns home to rebuild the Panthers, with a new committee , and having Clint as the Sawtell Panthers leader, the Sawtell community are in for some exciting times next year.

“Our focus has been to bring our juniors home and Clint is the start of that journey, the Panthers are back for a great 2022 Season,” hailed Colin.

Last season the under 18s were the only Panthers team to compete in the Tooheys New Group 2 competition only playing the occasional match at their home ground, Rex Hardaker Oval.

Under 18s coach Peter Barrett said the appointment will help his talented crop of juniors make the transition into senior rugby.

“Clint’s experience will be great especially for my 18s going into first grade plus attracting players back to the club.

“Group 2 need Sawtell going strong with a big supporter base,” said Peter.

By David WIGLEY