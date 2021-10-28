Former NRL Star Greg Inglis Joins the Macksville Sea Eagles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER NRL star Greg Inglis will return to play for his childhood club the Macksville Sea Eagles in the 2022 season.

Playing in State of Origin for Queensland and for Australia as an outside back, Inglis represented the Melbourne Storm from 2005-2010 with whom he won two grand finals and a Clive Churchill Medal.

In November 2009, Inglis won the Golden Boot Award as the world’s best player.

Inglis went on to play for the South Sydney Rabbitohs from 2011 to 2019 where they won the premiership in 2014.

Last year Inglis played for the Warrington Wolves in the UK Superleague before making the decision to return back to his grass roots.

Macksville Sea Eagles Club President Dean Hillery is delighted Inglis and his family made the decision to return home.

“We are absolutely delighted to see Greg return to his hometown and the club where he grew up playing rugby league.

“I played with Greg’s father when we won the Group 2 final in 1995, Greg was a ball boy in our Group 2 grand final at the time, who would have imagined he would go on to achieve such great things and now return to where it began.

“The Sea Eagles are like a big family, nearly all of the players are from the town and grew up playing junior rugby together at Macksville or Bowraville and now stand together in first grade competing in Group 2,” said Dean.

Dean played for the Macksville Sea Eagles from 1992-2000 before coaching the juniors and seniors prior to becoming president.

Dean is looking forward to seeing Inglis reunite with first team coach Matt Hyland.

“It’s a coincidence but Greg used to play with our first team coach Matt Hyland at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“Matt is one of the most awesome things that has happened to this club and we have been really blessed to have him here the last few years.

“The fact they already know each other will further help the camaraderie at this fantastic football club.

“Greg is proud to once again play for the club his father did back when he was growing up in the Nambucca Valley, it means a lot to him and his family to be playing for Macksville once again.

“Matt Hyland has also taken on the Captain/Coach position for the 2022 season, Matt is excited about the season to come and get to play side by side with Greg once again.

“Group 2 used to be a really strong comp but it has had a tough time over the last few seasons, it’s great news for the comp, a lot of players will want to play with Greg and also against him.

“2022 is looking like a great season, with the likes of Clint Greenshields at Sawtell, Sam Burgess at Orara and Greg Inglis and Matt Hyland at the Macksville Sea Eagles it’s going to be great for the game, exciting times ahead for sure.

“The Club and all its members would like to welcome Greg home and we are all looking forward to the 2022 Season,”

said Dean.

By David Wigley