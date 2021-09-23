Former psychologist charged over alleged sexual assault of patient in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A FORMER psychologist has been charged over the alleged sexual assault of a teenage boy on the state’s Mid North Coast more than four years ago.

In August this year, detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports a teenage boy was indecently assaulted by a man known to him during specialist appointments on the Mid North Coast.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives attended a correctional facility at Kempsey and arrested a 55-year-old man about 12pm on Thursday 16 September 2021.

The man, who was a clinical psychologist, was charged with indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age, and aggravated sexual intercourse person aged between 14 and 16 years.

Police will allege in court that the man sexually assaulted a male patient – then aged 15 – during specialist appointments at Coffs Harbour between April and May 2017.

The man was remanded in custody and appeared at Port Macquarie Local Court yesterday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at Coffs Harbour Local Court Friday 17 September 2021.

Investigations are continuing.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate crimes against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.