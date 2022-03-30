Former Silverchair frontman charged with high-range PCA following crash on the Pacific Highway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER Silverchair Frontman Daniel Johns has been charged with high-range drink driving following a crash on the Pacific Highway.

At approximately 10.30pm on Wednesday 23 March 2022, a grey SUV, police allege that Johns exited a service centre on the Pacific Highway at North Arm Cove to travel north.



A short time later, the northbound SUV and a southbound van collided in the southbound lane, with both vehicles coming to a rest in a nearby nature strip.

Emergency services were called and attended a short time later.

The van had two occupants – a 51-year-old male driver and a 55-year-old female passenger who were treated at the scene.

The woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment and has since been released.

42-year-old Daniel Johns was assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District conducted a roadside breath test.

The test returned a positive result, and Johns was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.157.

He has been issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for high-range PCA.

Within hours of leaving the Police Station, Johns made a statement on his Instagram account to say that he would be checking himself into rehab.

“As you know my mental health is a work in progress.

“I have good days and bad days, but it is something I always have to manage.

“Over the last week I began to experience panic attacks.

“Last night I got lost while driving and was in an accident.

“I am ok – everyone’s ok,” he said.

Throughout his career, Johns has admitted to struggling with mental health conditions including depression, anxiety and anorexia nervosa and was diagnosed at a young age with a severe case of reactive arthritis.

“Alongside my therapy I have been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression.

“I know this is not sustainable or healthy.

“I have to step back now as I’m self-admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don’t know how long I’ll be there.

In recent months Johns said on a podcast that his time in Silverchair haunted him.

He is expected to face Raymond Terrace Local Court on April 11.

Police state that inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.

By Tara CAMPBELL