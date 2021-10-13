Former Waratah player AJ Gilbert developing Coffs Coast rugby union talent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SCU Marlins player and coach AJ Gilbert has been named in NSW Waratahs Level 3 Emerging Talent Coach Program where he will help develop local talent through the METS (Marlins Elite Training Squad) program.

The former NSW Waratahs flanker from Dorrigo has made the natural progression from elite player into coaching.

“When I finished playing professionally I just really wanted to give back to the country area and kids in the country, and I thought coaching was a great way to do that.

“I still play for the SCU Marlins and my role at the club is the Director of Rugby – so I‘m not just the first grade coach but I’m responsible for the whole rugby program, from under 8s through to women’s and first grade.

“So when the opportunity came up to be part of the Level 3 Emerging Talent Coach Program I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” said AJ.

AJ was part of the coaching team that helped the ‘Select Team’ which featured local Marlins and Snappers players defeat the President’s XV at the Super W Series in July at C.ex International Stadium.

“My goal for METS is to create a professional program that mirrors the programs of the GPS schools and academy clubs in Sydney.

“Teaming up with Tom Frost from ACE performance, we’ll be giving them Strength and conditioning and also the skill development so the players are ready to transition into country teams or even high level programs such as the Waratahs Gen Blue.

“We’ve been losing players a bit too early to Sydney and Brisbane because both themselves and their parents feel it’s a better opportunity.

“Hopefully with METS it won’t feel like the kids that don’t get the opportunity to go away at an early age don’t feel like they are missing out.

“Eventually I want to grow and expand it to the whole Mid North Coast,” said AJ.

SCU Marlins Club President Chris Rathbone praised the development opportunities it will provide for juniors.

“AJ provides insight and support to all Marlins coaches and players from the under 8s to first graders, always insightful and generous with his time, AJ is an invaluable leader within our proud club.

“His dedication and commitment to bettering himself every day is evidenced by the influence he has on the playing and coaching group and no greater proof is the number of NSW Country representatives we had this season.

“The METS program offers a unique opportunity for aspiring representative players to be mentored by AJ during our preseason,” said Chris.

By David WIGLEY