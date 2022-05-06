Four charged over alleged drug supply on Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOUR people have been charged over the alleged supply of illicit drugs on the state’s Mid North Coast.

In September 2021, detectives attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Coble to investigate the supply of prohibit drugs in the Woolgoolga area, 25kms north of Coffs Harbour.



Since March 2022, police have charged eight people – aged between 28 and 45 – with drug offences.

They remain before the courts.

Following further inquiries, with the assistance of Fairfield Police Area Command, investigators executed simultaneous search warrants at three homes in Woolgoolga, Safety Beach and Horsley Park from 10am on Thursday 28 April 2022.

At Woolgoolga, police seized 12g of cocaine, 50g of cannabis, cash, four firearms and assorted ammunition.

The occupants, two men aged 39 and 55-year-old – were arrested.

The younger man was charged with 25 offences including 23 counts of supplying prohibited drugs.

The older man was charged with four counts of supplying prohibited drugs, possessing prohibited drugs, a gun storage charge and a fraud related charge.

At Safety Beach, police seized 150g of cannabis, a prohibited weapon and electronic devices.

The occupant, a 48-year-old woman was arrested and charged with five counts of supplying prohibited drugs, two stolen property charges, possessing a prohibited drug, and possession or use of a prohibited weapon without permit.

At Horsley Park, police seized equipment used in the manufacture of prohibited drugs and 1kg of cocaine.

The occupant, a 47-year-old man, was arrested and charged with eight counts of supplying prohibited drugs and a property theft charge.

They were all refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour and Fairfield Local Courts on Friday 29 April 2022.

Investigations under Strike Force Coble continue.