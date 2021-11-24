Four Corners program raises more questions than answers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE Four Corners program of 8 November 21 and Len Roberts’ subsequent advertisement-statement in last week’s NOTA raises more questions than it purports to answer.

1. If the Karuah Aboriginal Land Council was in “extreme financial crisis”; surely it was incumbent on the then CEO to maximise the return achieved from the sale of their land?

There appears to have been no public auction nor any call for expressions of interest for the land in question.

2. If the land (one block) was sold for $600,000 as reported, this was the bargain of the century.

Also, if as Len Robert’s asserted, this was above the figure provided by an “independent professional valuer” perhaps he could provide the name and professional qualifications of the valuer?

3. As the sale of the property does not appear to have been advertised in any way; how did two property developers from Port Macquarie and Sydney even become aware that the land was for sale?

Perhaps another paid statement of so called facts by Len Roberts might assist?

Regards,

Bruce MURRAY.