Four-storey residential building hoped to house Shoreline workers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A DEVELOPMENT application for a $9.8 million four-storey apartment complex to house workers constructing the Shoreline retirement village and aged care building at Park Beach has been lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council.

Applicant and land owner, Rowville Park Pty Ltd has lodged the application to build a residential flat building comprising 27 apartments, titled Arthur Apartments, directly across the road from the Shoreline construction site on a vacant block of land in Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour, which is currently used for overflow parking from nearby Park Beach Plaza.

Rowville Park Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of the Bachrach Naumburger Group, which operates Park Beach Plaza and the Shoreline complex.

The proposal is for the development of 27 residential apartments and 33 ground floor car parking spaces.

The apartment building will feature a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments which will be offered by way of professionally managed rental accommodation.

“The main driver for this project is the rental crisis in Coffs harbour and the need to ensure a supply of housing for Shoreline Seniors Housing frontline workers,” development application documents state.

“Although it is also possible to offer any spare accommodation capacity to the general rental market.”

The new apartment complex is hoped to help attract staff to Coffs Harbour and alleviate the current housing crisis in the region.

“Key workers would be located walking distance to employment at Shoreline and to day to day needs,” the development application states.

“The proposed development provides suitable high quality residential rental accommodation which is under-supplied in Coffs Harbour.

“This proposal is considered to have a high visual quality in its presentation to the public streets and will be an identifiable development in its own right.”

The development application includes a variation to Council development standards including a variation to front setback requirements and a variation to the density control.

“The requested variation to front setback for the building would permit a development consistent with the desired future character of this zone,” the application stated.

The Shoreline building is expected to open from March 2022 and will include independent living apartments as well as a 120-bed residential aged care facility.

By Emma DARBIN