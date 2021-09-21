Free Bridge Lessons at Hawks Nest Bridge Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COVID has not withered the spirits or initiative of one of Hawks Nest Bridge Club’s (HNBC) newest bridge players, Shayne Fuller.

On 4 October, 2021 commencing at 6pm Shayne will be presenting free bridge lessons at HNBC.

As for experience, Shayne’s name has been mentioned in the winning bridge results 19 times since becoming a member of HNBC.

Shayne believes that anyone can play bridge and is keen to teach complete beginners.

She will focus on the social aspects, and learning of bridge and encourages you to come and try her lessons.

You will be pleased with the result.

Contact Shayne on 0468 621 428 to book for free lessons.

BRIDGE RESULTS

Monday 6/9/21 1. Tony Woolford & Noelle Kebby 2. Robot & Robot 3. Roy Song & Bea Treharne

Wednesday 8/ 9/21 N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Pat Sleat & Noelle Kebby 3. Gordon Morrison & Peter Baily E/W 1. Robot & Robot 2. Sue Matheson &Bea Treharne 3. Catherine & Margaret Churton

Friday 10/9/21 N/S 1. Tony Woolford & Sam Kebby 2. Saima King & Noelle Kebby 3. Chez Rands& Leslie Falla E/W 1. Robot & Robot 2. Gordon Morrison & Peter Baily 3. Glenn & Linda Conroy

Monday 13/9/21 1. Linda & Glenn Conroy 2. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams 3. Gordon Morrison & Peter Baily

Wednesday 15/9/21 N/S 1. Adrian Ryan & Jean Glover 2. Peter Baily & Susan Helsen 3. Helen White & Jo Younghusband E/W 1. Esther Digby & Shayne Fuller 2. Sally Aldrich & Margaret Rowden 3. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson

Friday 17/9/21 N/S 1. Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison 2. Esther Digby & Jo Younghusband 3. Wilma Drake & Di Ayers

By Elizabeth BUCKPITT