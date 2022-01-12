Free Climate Action Port Stephens Picnic With Live Entertainment At Fly Point

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AS storms batter our eastern seaboard and climate change wreaks further havoc across the country and the world there has never been a better time to consider how we address climate change.

There is a local not-for-profit that is determined to see Port Stephens respond responsibly and sustainably to climate change – Climate Action Port Stephens.



Climate Action Port Stephens was founded in 2019, and is a community group of Port Stephens residents who are concerned about the global climate and ecological crisis who want to see real climate action in our community.

The group works to motivate, educate and empower the community and governments to take action to address the climate crisis.

You can join in an eco-friendly event at Fly Point hosted by Climate Action Port Stephens on 16 January, from 11am to 2pm.

Alisha Onslow told News Of The Area, “Everyone is welcome and is encouraged to bring a basket and blanket and enjoy a picnic and live music in the park with like minded friends and families, while we plan, prepare for, and celebrate, a climate active 2022.”

This will be a family friendly climate event to kickstart 2022 and to plan and prepare for a productive year for climate action in Port Stephens.

“Music will be performed by local singer-songwriter, Andrea Barnett,” she said.

You can find out more at https://climateactionportstephens.wordpress.com/ or contact the group via email at [email protected].

By Marian SAMPSON