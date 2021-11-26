Free composting workshop running at Growing Together Community Garden, Nambucca Heads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour City, Bellingen Shire and Nambucca Valley Councils have teamed up to deliver a regional campaign to help educate residents about sustainable ways to dispose of food scraps and garden waste.

The initiative includes running free ‘Let’s Get Composting: Scraps to Soil Workshops’ across the region.

A free composting workshop will be held on Saturday 27 November 2021 at the Growing Together Community Garden, 50 Ridge Street, Nambucca Heads (opposite the Nambucca Heads Primary School) from 10am to 12 noon.

Participants will find out how to get started composting and worm farming at home to create rich compost to make their garden grow.

They will learn the value of composting and how it works, setting up their system, managing and maintaining their new compost bin or worm farm, how to use compost products, troubleshooting and more.

Bookings are essential, visit https://events.humanitix.com/scraps-to-soil-composting-workshop-nambucca-community-garden.

The ‘Let’s Get Composting Coffs Coast’ campaign will run across the three Local Government Areas until mid 2022.

The Councils and MidWaste secured funding from the NSW Environment Protection Authority to develop the campaign to encourage residents to put their food scraps and garden waste in their green bins or compost at home in an effort to keep this valuable resource out of landfill.

As part of the Let’s Get Composting Coffs Coast program, 20,000 kitchen caddies will be available for free for residents from 1 July 2021, making it even easier to collect food scraps for disposal in the green wheelie bin.