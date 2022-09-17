Free Emergency Preparedness session in Nambucca Heads

NAMBUCCA Valley Red Cross is offering a free Emergency Preparedness Information Session at Marion’s Red Cross Tea House on Tuesday, September 27.

A representative of Nambucca Heads Red Cross Emergency Services told News Of The Area, “Our climate is changing.

“Disasters are becoming more frequent and intense.

“Those most at risk are communities with the least capacity to prepare.

That’s why it’s so important we are ready because it is our job to be there for those hardest hit.

“So, no one has to face a disaster alone.

“We want every community to be able to prepare for, respond to, and recover from the impacts of the changing climate.”

Red Cross say that while climate change presents challenges to communities like the Nambucca Valley, getting prepared for an emergency or disaster is easy.

“As little as five minutes can bring big benefits, and being prepared can make an emergency less stressful, give you more control, and reduce the impact on you and those you love.

“If you want to know more about how to get prepared for an emergency, please join us for a free Emergency Preparedness Info Session!”

Join the session at Marion’s Red Cross Tea House, 35/37 Bowra St, Nambucca Heads NSW 2448 on Tuesday 27 September 2022 anytime between 9am to 3pm.