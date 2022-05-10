Free entry to Harrington’s circus this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TO offer a shelter from the upcoming Federal Elections, the Coffs Harbour Show will be offering free circus admission to Harrington’s Circus this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

Any person attending the 2022 Coffs Harbour Show this weekend will be offered free admission to any of the seven circus performances free of charge.

They will also be able to attend the death-defying human balancing act called ‘Wheel of Steel’ – which sees performers atop a seven metre rotating wheel – again free as part of the 2022 Coffs Harbour Show.

These additional free shows come on top of a free Medieval Horse Spectacular, performances by Walter Whip of Australia’s Got Talent fame, two fireworks shows, a demolition derby and a large number of animal based shows.

The Coffs Harbour Show runs from 13-15 May at the Coffs Harbour Showground on the Pacific Highway.