Free food safety seminar at MidCoast Council

IF you handle food at work, attending a free food safety seminar will help ensure you’re meeting legal requirements for safe food handling and it’s good for business too!

Safe food handling is required by law and reassures customers that you’ve set the highest health standards for your business.



It’s worth it for your business.

As a food business or food handler, it’s important to stay up to date with public health legislation and keep well-informed about your obligations.

The seminar will increase your awareness of food hygiene practices and provide tips on improving safety outcomes.

“This seminar is part of our commitment to supporting small businesses in our region as well as making sure food outlets provide a safe dining experience for their customers,” said Council’s Executive Manager, Liveability and Sustainable Development, Gary Mead.

The free seminar, which includes light refreshments, will take place on Thursday 24 February from 2pm to 5pm at Council’s administration building Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree.

COVID-safe measures will be in place, with QR code entry required.

Numbers are restricted, so book now at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/workshop.