Free headspace mental health education webinars for parents and carers of youth

HEADSPACE National Youth Mental Health Foundation is hosting a free mental health education session online for NSW’s Mid North Coast on Monday 6 September 2021.

Emma Mabin, Mental Health Education Consultant for Headspace, told News Of The Area, “This is a NSW Department of Health funded initiative that is part of a targeted suicide prevention piece of work that was announced by Minister Bronnie Taylor on 15 November 2020.”

This session is open for parents/carers of youth and will offer ways to support them if there is concern about the mental health of youth in their care.

The session aims to:

* Strengthen carers/parents understanding of mental health and the warning signs for suicide and self-harm.

* Strengthen carers/parents understanding and skills in how to cope and where to find help.

* Build awareness of local services and the various support services available.

* Strengthen relationships between local area mental health services, local schools, headspace centres and other community organisations.

Ms Mabin explained, “These sessions are facilitated online and face-to-face, and are attended by local area mental health and health representatives, NGO service providers, local schools, headspace National and local headspace centre staff.

“Currently all sessions are online webinars due to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.”

The webinar is online and is a live session.

Details:

Monday 6 September 2021

12:00PM- 1:00PM AEST

There is also a session online on Wednesday 8 September 2021 that is available for Nambucca Valley parents and carers.

Wednesday 8 September 2021

7:00PM – 8:15 PM AEST

Go to Eventbrite, search for Mid-coast or Coffs Harbour, NSW parent and carer mental health education session to register, or use the link below to search for the webinars.

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/headspace-national-youth-mental-health-foundation-30549822220.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN