Free Healthy Lunchbox workshops on offer at the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre

HEALTHY Lunchbox workshops are on offer free at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC).

Di Woods, Manager at CHNC told News Of The Area, “Children learn their best when they eat healthy food.



“Children eat around 30 percent of their food at school.

“What is in their lunchbox significantly contributes to their learning both in the classroom and learning healthy eating habits for life.”

Data suggests that with better nutrition students are better able to learn, students have fewer absences, and students’ behaviour improves, causing fewer disruptions in the classroom.

“It is important to introduce children to a variety of food early.

“Introducing a small amount of a new food with food they already like encourages children to try new foods.

“Children are more encouraged to eat food that looks appealing.

“Incorporating fun, easy ideas doesn’t have to be difficult and can help incorporate a balance of nutritious items.

“For many families, encouraging children to get the veggies they need can be a struggle, so including some veggies at lunchtime helps children get what they need, rather than hoping they eat them all in one meal.

“Eating by the rainbow, using different coloured fruit and veggies provides different nutrients.”

Di observed that children are often busy and for many being able to eat quickly, so they get more time to play, is important to them.

Trying to keep food in smaller or bite size pieces can save frustration of food coming home uneaten.

Putting the same sandwiches in their lunchbox tends to get boring, for parents and children.

“We are fortunate that Coffs Harbour has an amazing mix of cultures, which can be inspiring when it comes to lunches.

“Veg fritters, fried rice, hummus or beetroot dip, lentil salads, falafel can all add variety.”

To help inspire local families, Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre will host a free Healthy Lunchbox workshop offering tips and tricks, on Tuesday 8 March at 10am-12pm.

This gives parents the opportunity to try new ideas, have fun and taste testing at the same time.

Booking is required, visit https://www.trybooking.com/BXLVS.

For more information contact Di Woods on 6648 3663.

By Andrea FERRARI