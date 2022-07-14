Free information sessions on NSW Plastic Ban at Coffs Central

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IS your business or organisation ready for the NSW Plastic Ban coming into force this year?

Find out how to make the change with the help of experts from the National Retail Association.



Coffs Harbour City Council is assisting locals by hosting three free information sessions in partnership with the National Retail Association.

These sessions will be happening at Coffs Central on:

· Wednesday, 27 July, 5pm–6pm for community and sporting organisations

· Thursday, 28 July, 9am-10am and 5pm-6pm for businesses (same session, different times).

In the sessions, experts from the Association will deliver information specifically tailored for businesses and community organisations.

Head along to get all your questions answered, resources for alternative options and ideas to help your organisation become plastic-free.

Simply register online for your preferred session time at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/nsw-plastics-ban-info-sessions-723709.

The National Retail Association will also be travelling across the region to meet with business owners face-to-face.

Businesses can organise an in-person visit by contacting Council’s 6 degrees business support team via [email protected]

The NSW Government is banning certain plastic items in two stages during 2022.

Lightweight plastic shopping bags with handles (35 microns or less) have been banned since 1 June 2022. Other plastic bags or produce bags are currently NOT banned.

But from 1 November 2022, the following will also be banned:

– single-use plastic straws and stirrers

– single-use plastic cutlery

– single-use plastic plates and bowls without spill-proof lids

– food-ware and cups made from expanded polystyrene (EPS)

– single-use plastic cotton buds

– rinse-off personal care products containing plastic microbeads.

Find out more about the changes at dpe.mysocialpinpoint.com.au/plastics-ban-nsw.