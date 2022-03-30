Free Parkour Workshop comes to Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEWCASTLE Parkour are running a free Parkour Workshop on Tuesday, April 12 in Hawks Nest.

For those that may not know, Parkour is the discipline of moving through your environment as quickly and efficiently as possible.



It involves learning how to safely overcome obstacles by jumping, vaulting, climbing, running, swinging and crawling.

Parkour is a fun and creative activity that promotes play through movement.

Newcastle Parkour instructors are registered with Parkour Australia and have over 20 years combined experience teaching the fundamentals of the discipline.

Please click on the link below and click across to the Hawks Nest date (12 April) to book your spot in a workshop.

Spots will fill fast, book now to avoid missing out.

Visit https://www.newcastleparkour.com/booking-calendar/tea-gardens-hawks-nest-workshop

This workshop is free for the community thanks to generous sponsorship by the Tea Gardens Soccer Club.