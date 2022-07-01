Free school holiday upcycling activities at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SCHOOL holiday, winter-themed activities, driven by the concept of repurposing materials, are being hosted for free at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (NHC).

“These fun school holidays activities have been inspired by the winter season and are based on building creative upcycling with families,” Di Woods, Manager at Coffs Harbour NHC told News Of The Area.



Children from five to fourteen years are encouraged to participate and must be accompanied by an adult.

“Cost of living has increased for many families.

“Using recycled items that are commonly in your home and that will usually be tossed away, helps children appreciate the value of reusing items and become more environmentally aware.

“We hope that by facilitating upcycling activities families will embrace the potential to do other activities with their children by using creativity to keep children occupied, while stretching the family budget.

“Upcycling provides an opportunity for children to develop environmental awareness,” said Di.

“Turning an item into another useful object or art object helps develop creative thinking and not to be afraid of making mistakes.

“Spending time crafting with your children also builds family relationships, positively encourages children to persevere and follow through.”

Paper mosaic art will be one of the projects that families will work on.

“Creating mosaics benefits all family members.

“For young children this art supports shape and colour recognition and fine motor skills; for older children, creating individual mosaic arts strengthens concentration, attention and hand-eye coordination,” she added.

The activities are driven by the ethos that allowing children free creativity in a supported environment, encourages individuality and confidence.

School holiday activities at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre will be held 10am-12pm on Thursdays 7 and 14 July.

Parents or carers can book themselves and children they care for at www.trybooking.com/CAQNV or call Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre on 02 6648 3694.

By Andrea FERRARI