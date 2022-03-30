Free Seniors Week Expo at Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CELEBRATING the oldest demographic in Australia is exactly what the locals from the seaside villages of Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens will be doing in style to round out NSW Seniors Week on 2 April.

Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association President Bruce Murray stated, “With an average age of 65, we have lots of good reasons to celebrate Seniors Week.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“The theme is live life and reconnect and that is exactly what this local expo is all about.

“These are challenging times so community connections really matter.

“The Expo is a great opportunity for locals and visitors of all ages to meet up and enjoy a fun safe day.

“We would like to thank the NSW Seniors Festival Grants program and our wonderful volunteers for making this possible.”

The free Expo is at the Hawks Nest Community Hall and commences with Welcome to Country at 10am, Saturday 2 April, acknowledging the local Worimi.

The program runs until 4pm featuring music by local bands, Live! Live! Live! SAGE, Ol’ Spice and the Old Bones Garage Band.

There is also a fashion show, an arts and crafts show, and over 30 stalls showcasing community groups, sporting clubs, senior support services, local businesses, and government services.

Fashion Show organiser Carole Richards, stated, “The fashion show is on the main stage at 1pm highlighting outfits from local boutiques, Little Faith and Vitamin Bead.

“We also have some fabulous Mystery Door prizes and an all-ages Easter Colouring-In Competition.

“Free tickets and entries are available on the day at the Welcome Stall.”

The arts and craft exhibition is significant for many local artists who are keen to share their creative works in person now that COVID restrictions have eased.

Patrons can also enjoy a Lions Club BBQ, Red Cross scones and fresh Tunza coffee.

The Expo will have a current NSW COVID Safety Plan in place as well as vaccinated volunteers maintaining hygiene in all areas and will still be on even in wet weather.

The Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association would like to acknowledge Aqua Fitness Class, Newcastle Mobility, Alana’s Flowers & Gifts, Boomerang Bags, Care N’ Go Transport Services, CFM Creations – Arts & Ceramic, Myall Park Croquet Club, CrossFit, Cycle Club, Department of Veterans Affairs/Health, Estia Health, Farmers Markets, Free Clinic Bus, Harbourside Haven, Hawks Nest Bridge Club, Home Instead, iHear, Karryn Bartlett – Travel Manager, Lions Club, Little Faith Fashion, Meals on Wheel, MidCoast Assist, MidCoast Council, MidCoast Library, Myall Art and Craft Centre, Myall Coast Radio, Myall Koala and Environment Group, Myall River Camp, Myall Masters Swimming, Myall Street Studio, Palm Lakes Resort, Tea Gardens Probus, Red Cross, Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Family Research Group, Tea Gardens RSL sub-Branch and Women’s Auxiliary, Myall Park Tennis Club, The Grange, University of the Third Age, Tunza Coffee, Myall River View Club, Vitamin Bead, and Woody’s Building and Garden Centre.