Free skateboarding workshops at Myall Coast skateparks

TOTEM Skateboarding has partnered with MidCoast Council to run their popular Learn to Skate Workshops, for children ages six years and over, at skateparks across the Myall Coast.

Keen skaters can attend a workshop at Stroud Skatepark on Friday 21 January 2022 from 2-5pm or at Tea Gardens Skatepark on Sunday January 23 from 9am-12pm. Organisers say the workshops are open to skaters of all abilities.

“We believe in having a go, so students are encouraged to go at their own pace under the guidance of our coaches,” said a Totem Skateboarding spokesperson.

“By combining both the physical and creative elements of skateboarding, Totem gives students the opportunity to try out and practice a wide and unique variety of experiences to build self-esteem in a fun, safe, and supported environment.”

Professional grade safety gear, helmets, and skateboards are provided at the workshops.

Spots are limited and bookings are essential.

Register now to get your ticket.

Register for the Tea Gardens event at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/tea-gardens-skatepark-free-skate-workshop-tickets-247056993117.

Register for the Stroud event at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/stroud-skatepark-free-skate-workshop-tickets-247048939027.

For questions or enquiries you can email organisers at [email protected].