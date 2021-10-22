Free spreadsheet training on offer from TAFE NSW

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN explosion of online learning opportunities is one good thing to come out of COVID lockdowns; the latest to launch being free classes from TAFE NSW.

Anne Hellou, Head Teacher of Business at TAFE NSW, told News Of The Area she’s running some free online sessions of Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet training.

“Many people struggle to use Excel but it’s such a powerful program and easy to use once you know how.”

The course starts with spreadsheet basics like entering, sorting and formatting data before moving on to intermediate formulas and functions, charts, tricks and tips.

“The shortcuts and tips provided by our passionate, funny, Excel-loving teachers result in many ‘aha! moments’ for participants.

“There are tutorial sessions scheduled throughout the week for you to drop in and get individual help from our amazing teachers.

“Not only will you learn about Excel spreadsheets, but we will cover webinars in Teams, saving files to the cloud (OneDrive) and a little on Microsoft Word too.

“In fact, all students receive a free Office 365 subscription and access to thousands of high quality video courses in LinkedIn Learning.

“The day class is held each Monday from 9:30am to 1:30pm where you can interact in a virtual classroom environment that utilises Microsoft Teams.

“Alternatively, you can choose to study in the evening.”

Meet your teacher and classmates online each Wednesday at 5:30pm to 8:30pm, Anne invites.

If spreadsheets are not your thing, check out the full range of Lockdown Learning courses here: https://www.tafensw.edu.au/fee-free-short-courses.

Technical support is provided, but participants in this program should have good basic computer skills.

If you’re unsure whether this is the right course for you, contact Sonia at TAFE on 02 6648 2417.

By Andrea FERRARI