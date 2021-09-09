0 SHARES Share Tweet

FREE sunflower seeds and potting mix are on offer to Stuarts Point residents as part of a project designed to spread joy and positivity during lockdown and beyond.

Led by the Stuarts Point Community Resilience Team, the Stuarts Point Sunflower Challenge encourages residents to grow the cheerful yellow blooms in pots, planter boxes or gardens at the front of their houses, so they can be seen by passersby.

“A town full of sunflowers could become a lovely tourist attraction, promote town pride and involve children and families in the wellbeing benefits of gardening,” said Stuarts Point Community Resilience Team member Bibi Ahmed.

“The idea for this came from Barry Cunningham, a Stuarts Point rural local who planted the bottom section of his roadside paddock out with sunflowers last year.

“I was telling him how much I loved it and he suggested running a ‘Stuarts Point sunflower challenge’ to have sunflowers simultaneously blooming all over town.”

Ahmed said the project is a “whimsical way of spreading joy, togetherness and positivity” in the midst of the stress and uncertainty caused by the global pandemic.

“To me sunflowers are a symbol of joy,” she said.

“They are fairly easy to grow and produce such stunning, big, eye-catching yellow flowers.

“Many people were really moved and inspired by Barry’s sunflower paddock last year, and when I grew a planter box full earlier this year I got many comments from passersby.”

Spring or early summer is the best time to sow sunflower seeds, typical flowering time is eight to 10 weeks after planting, and they flower for about two weeks.

“So sunflowers planted now should be blooming in November,” Ahmed said.

“We can also keep succession planting them to keep plants blooming all the way through to Christmas.”

Free sunflower seeds are available from the community pantry on the corner of Marine Parade and Fifth Avenue, Taylor’s Butchery and Stuarts Point Supermarket & Liquor Store, while a limited number of bags of potting mix is available via Ahmed on request.

At the time of going to print, 10 bags of potting mix donated by Norco Rural in Stuarts Point had already been given away, with more bags donated by Fosters Earthworks & Contracting in Eungai set to become available on Saturday, September 11.

“Sunflowers require nutrients to grow, and grow better in the ground than in pots, however growing them in Stuarts Point sand requires the addition of potting mix or compost,” Ahmed said.

To get your free potting mix, help with putting seeds in envelopes for distribution or get involved with the project in other ways, call Bibi Ahmed on 0417 415 502.

By Brooke LEWIS