Freedom! NSW year 12 students finish HSC exams

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE 2021 Higher School Certificate exams officially ended at 12:30 on Friday December 3, when 3,756 Food Technology students finished their final exam.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said it was a momentous day for the Class of 2021, who have shown incredible resilience and hard work to get to this point.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Today officially marks the end of 13 years of schooling for 69,000 Year 12 students and I am incredibly happy to see them so triumphantly reach the finish line,” Ms Mitchell said.

“HSC students should be very proud of what they have achieved over the past two years.

“The resilience, focus and adaptability they have shown will serve them well in the next chapter of their life, whether that is university, vocational training, or employment.

“To safely deliver 400,000 individual exam sessions statewide with no disruption amidst a global pandemic is a huge success.

“I thank the school sectors, principals, teachers, school staff, exam supervisors and invigilators, students and their families for their engagement and adherence to the COVID-safe HSC exam guidelines.”

Over the past four weeks, students sat 110 exams across 750 exam venues, with strict COVID-safe protocols in place.

Chief Executive Officer of the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) Paul Martin said the 2021 HSC was a huge success, with all exams going ahead safely even when a small number of schools closed due to COVID-19.

“Having a robust set of COVID-safe exam protocols in place was vital to the success of exams this year,” Mr Martin said.

“The protocols and plans in place also proved effective in mitigating against other issues throughout the exam period, including flooding in parts of the state.

“Students in the impacted areas were able to safely get to alternate exam venues.

“My sincerest gratitude goes to the school community and exam staff for delivering a COVID-safe HSC this year.”

Marking is already underway, with results to be delivered via SMS and email on Monday 24 January.

Students can get their school assessment ranks from this afternoon via Students Online until 30 December.