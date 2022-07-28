Freescoring Eagles women too strong for Sawtell

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Boambee Eagles scored ten unanswered goals against Sawtell, igniting Women’s Coastal League One at the business end of the season.

After a sluggish start to the season the Eagles are soaring – 13 goals and two clean sheets in their last two matches.

Midfield general Bianca Oberleuter said returning troops had bolstered the squad.

“We had a bit of a slow start to the season with a few people away and a few injuries so it’s really come together in the last couple of weeks with a few girls coming back to play,” she said.

“It’s finally feeling like we are getting there and hopefully it continues through the rest of the season,” she said.

“Next week we have Urunga so that will be a tough game, they are always tough to play and it’s tough down there (at Urunga), it’s a big game coming towards the end of the season so hopefully we can get a good result.”

The Eagles have recently shown the kind of form that won them the premiership last season, a coming together welcomed by Jasmine Norberry.

“It was a fantastic win, we are all really starting to come together now,” she said.

“We’ve lost a few more (players) off the park today but we’ve managed to get a few more back so we are feeling good.

“I really think we are starting to come right, we’ve had two clean sheets now and we are coming into a big game next week and I feel we are beginning to build some good momentum now.

“Urunga have been fantastic, that’s why it is always good to have something to build towards, personal goals, team goals, the coach has the way he wants us to play as we put it all together.”

With one of the youngest teams in the competition, Sawtell FC have matched everyone except high-flying Urunga on their day but today wasn’t their day.

Sawtell president Simon Portus elaborated on the big picture for the club.

“Yeah that was a tough one,” he said.

“Boambee played really well and Sawtell stayed in the game for the first half an hour but then conceded three goals quite quickly, which was hard to recover from.

“We’ve struggled this year with consistency but the players also know they can play good football.

“Unfortunately we lost our two centre backs a few weeks into the season so it’s been about adapting to that as a team.

“We know there is a long way to go in getting to the level of Urunga and Boambee and games like these are really tough on the players.

“But it’s important for us as a club and for the players to keep playing at this level and hopefully we can build on the good performances we’ve had and keep working hard to get better.”

In what could be the match of the season, the Boambee Eagles travel to Urunga to face the undefeated Raiders on Saturday 30 July at 3pm.

By David WIGLEY