Fresh new look at the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre

HAVE you been to the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre (NCAC) recently?

The Stringer Gallery has bright new displays and the Nambucca Library is now set up in the Main Hall.

‘Australiana’, a selection of beautiful pastels by Audrey Williams and the soon to be installed ‘Imaginings’ by Steve Sheppard, are offered to you for your viewing pleasure.

Nambucca Valley Arts Council has extended ‘Australiana’ to allow more people the chance to view the fine pastel works on display, as public health orders have now been relaxed.

Steve Sheppard will then be Artist of the Month for October, displaying mainly small-scale drawings, alongside acrylic paintings and reliefs.

The Stringer Gallery is located in the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre, in Ridge Street, Nambucca Heads, and is currently exhibiting a members’ show titled ‘Landscapes and Scenes Around the World’.

While members’ works are always on display, there is also a new Feature Exhibition which changes every two months.

The next theme is titled ‘All About Boats’.

The Gallery is able to supply gift vouchers to the amount of your choice and valid for six months.

All paintings and a great variety of cards are available for purchase.

So, you really are spoilt for choice.

Of course, the added bonus is that you can pick up a book from the library at the same time!

There are quiet, comfortable areas for viewing and contemplating fine art as well as sitting and reading.

Exhibition dates:

Australiana – continues until Saturday 2 October.

Imaginings – Wednesday 6 – Saturday 30 October

All About Boats – Wednesday 6 October – Saturday 27 November.

Gallery Hours: Monday to Friday 10am – 3pm and Saturday 9.30 – 12 noon.

Library Hours: Monday to Friday 9.30am – 5pm and Saturday 9.30 – 12 noon.

Why not venture into the NCAC and be delighted and surprised?