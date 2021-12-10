Freya Paton celebrates 80th birthday with artisan’s exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FREYA Paton celebrated her 80th birthday on Saturday 11 December with an Artisan’s Exhibition she curated at her home in Farringdon Village, Nambucca Heads.

Freya has tutored workshops in the Macleay, Nambucca and Coffs Harbour regions for many years, and now she can add curator to her accomplishments.

The exhibition was a huge success with the local community taking the opportunity to view artworks for sale, with plenty of red dots to be seen.

Freya opened the exhibition by thanking the exhibiting artists from across the Nambucca Valley, 14 of which came from within Farringdon Village itself.

“Welcome to my home and thank you to those who kindly took up the challenge of exhibiting, and helping me put this all together, what better way to celebrate a birthday.

“Thank you to my dear friend Enda for coming who I’ve known for the last 22 years,” said Freya.

News Of The Area spoke with Eugene Martini who has lived at Farringdon Village for the past six years.

Eugene makes two-and three-dimensional works from collected items, using micro plastics, beach flotsam, bones from dead animals, and collectables.

“I like my work to draw attention to the pollution of our oceans, and to give some honour to the dead animals that are killed on the roadside,” said Eugene.

Susie Harvey has been an acrylic abstract painter and tutor for the last 30 years.

“I still teach at the Macksville Youthie once a week,” Susie said.

Joh Riddle has only been living at Farringdon for the last eight weeks.

A first-time exhibitor, Joh usually designs her jewellery by request.

The Nambucca Valley is such an artistic region and there was plenty of creativity on display all day.

Jude Boden, an abstract collage artist, also exhibited on the day.

“I’ve been making collage abstracts now for about five years, and I’m a member of the Gypsy Craft Group, we have lots of fun,” said Jude.

Barbara Huntington had her beautiful fibre works on display.

The energy in the air was electric on the day with plans already in the making for another exhibition next year.

“Next year we’re thinking of having an artist’s walk.”

“Using a few homes in the village to display exhibitions and larger works, so visitors can walk from each exhibition area,” said Freya.”

Happy 80th Birthday Freya Paton.

By Karen GRIBBIN