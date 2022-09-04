Friends of Bagawa stand to safeguard State Forest

POSITIVE conversations came out of the first meeting of The Friends of Bagawa Forest, on Sunday 28 August, hosted by local Jodie Nancarrow under Forestry Corp NSW’s ‘No Entry’ sign on Battery Road, a dirt track behind Nana Glen/Coramba.

The newly formed group of residents from Coramba and Nana Glen, some of whose land backs onto Bagawa State Forest, and interested near-neighbours from Karangi, has the purpose to keep people informed about the logging in their ‘backyard’ and endeavour to be safeguards to our natural environment.



The meeting heard everyone voicing the high values they place on the life of the native forest and the wildlife that is being impacted by FCNSW harvesting.

An emerging thread of conversation was that the forestry industry and its workers should be supported through a transition into jobs that would be required if more efforts were made to build on the Coffs Coast’s certification as an ECO Tourism Destination.

There are concerns specifically for the endangered and threatened wildlife, particularly koalas, greater gliders, yellow-bellied gliders and glossy black cockatoos, and for the contamination of the local creeks and tributaries.

Fears for fire hazards, fuelled by the bark and branch detritus resulting after felling, were particularly high amongst the near neighbours.

Upper Orara resident Natalie Stevens, a long-term forest advocate and Convenor of the Coffs Harbour Greens, attended the meeting.

“I am concerned about logging in Bagawa Forest because not only should it be protected for future generations, it also doesn’t make sense to log here when there is the potential for it to be protected as part of the Great Koala National Park, bringing 9,800 jobs and $1.2 billion in economic output to the region.

“Cessation of logging in public native forests will protect their unique biodiversity, essential ecosystems services, human health, cultural and spiritual significance.

“We urge the NSW State Government to support the Great Koala National Park and to implement a transition program for forestry workers to transition out of this unprofitable industry to sustainable jobs.”

Catherine Coleman, who is appalled at the logging of her local state forest, which is just recovering from the 2019/20 bushfires, is keen for tourism alternatives.

“We could have Il Camino-style walks, the views are breath-taking,” she said.

One, two or three-day treks were suggested.

“Mountain bikers would absolutely love these trails through here…treks to the historical gold mines, the Matilda Hill mines.”

Commenting on the land revegetation and tree-planting good works that so many volunteers do through environmental groups, Nana Glen local Deb Mason told NOTA, “It’s just so sad and makes me question the work we do in Landcare – and that’s coming from a die-hard weeder.

“We do positive work while right behind us we have destruction.”

From a landowners perspective, Upper Orara farmer Stephen Thompson said, “We can build the resilience of our farms in the short term leading to ongoing engagement to transform the rural landscape within the Orara Catchment through regenerative design leading to quality, quantity, and diversity of ecosystem services.

“It is within this context that we can see the landscape as a whole and that includes the forests surrounding the farmland.

“Without this healthy forest ecosystem the agricultural ecology will be impacted negatively.

“That is why, as a farmer, I cannot support the destruction of the life support systems within my part of the world (or any other part).

“We are all connected to the environment and to let it be exploited to the point of utter destruction is something I won’t accept.”

Stephen is an advocate of finding alternatives to logging native forests.

“How many opportunities exist for farmers to become involved in timber production through farm forestry or enabling landholders to increase biodiversity ‘on farm’?

“The opportunities around the formation of the Great Koala National Park seem obvious; jobs, tourism, ecosystem services/benefits, etc.”

With her land backing onto the logging site, Jodie said, “I’ll be really frightened when the forest dries out after this.”

Previously the forest had been dense and therefore moist.

Once logged, the sun shines in, drying out the tree-related waste they leave when they move which becomes a fire risk.

Stephen suggests the Bagawa State Forest logging is a “smash and grab, because The Great National Koala Park plan could happen”.

“The loggers need to be in and out, quickly take what they can and leave.

“That’s such a shame, beautiful areas like this that have got 35 years of growth…lost,” he said.

Sharyn Fulton and Paul Healy from Karangi have also joined the group.

“To bear witness to what’s happening because it looks like Karangi is on the same trajectory and we’re slated for logging in the next few months.

“We want to see from a distance what that means practically because for all of us it’s new and we’re not familiar with it.”

Richilde Flavell from Nana Glen said, “It’s really important to protect our natural resources and make sure the rules are adhered to.

“We need to bring an end to native logging.

“I’m standing beside my community to push things in the right direction.”

