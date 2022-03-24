Friendship Teas are back at Woolgoolga Red Cross

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FRIENDSHIP Afternoon Teas (FAT) are back at Woolgoolga Red Cross after two years of delays and restrictions.

The group ranch is delighted to open its doors to these all-welcome social afternoons.



The FATs have generally been conducted each month since the early 1990s and began as a way to offer a fun and friendly outing for seniors in the community.

“The afternoon provides a great home-cooked afternoon tea along with entertainment from local talent, a sing-along, the chance to chat, and the opportunity to assist the work of Red Cross in our community,” Robyn Rooth from Woolgoolga Red Cross told News Of The Area.

“This month’s FAT will be on at 2pm on Friday 27 March at the Seniors Centre, Boundary St, Woolgoolga.

“Leah Thelander from Woolgoolga Coastal Chemist will be attending to discuss a major health issue and Matt Verry will accompany his songs on guitar for us.

“If you have any questions, or would like to join our team of volunteers, or maybe would even like to perform for our lovely audience, please contact Kerry on 0475 77663.

FAT Coordinator Kerry Chaffey told News Of The Area, “The patrons enjoy the welcoming atmosphere, the friendships, good food and entertainment.

“You do not have to be a member of the Red Cross to attend.

“So, anyone who is feeling lonely or isolated, or who wants a social outing in a safe, friendly environment should come along.

“For those who would like to learn more about the local Red Cross, it provides an opportunity to meet some Red Cross members and to hear about the work they do in the community, particularly at this current time when humanitarian work is so important.”

There’s the chance to win some fun prizes in the raffle.

A $2 gold coin payment covers each Friendship Afternoon Tea.

By Andrea FERRARI