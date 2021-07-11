Friendship through gardening is Woolgoolga Garden Club’s mantra

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA District Garden Club’s newly elected executive have wasted no time encouraging others to become involved, with two major events immediately scheduled in their gardening calendar for October.

The first event is the Woolgoolga District Orchid Society Garden Expo on the long weekend, followed by Gardening Clubs of Australia National Gardening Week celebrations on October 10-16.

Woolgoolga Garden Club members feel confident that the community will embrace both events and be inspired to participate.

“National Gardening Week is open to everybody; organisations, businesses, local communities, local councils, schools, etc. to participate in and celebrate gardening in any way they choose,” Judy Jackson, Editor of the Club’s monthly newsletter, the Woopi Thymes, told News Of The Area.

“Throw a garden party, visit a local park, join a garden club, plant a tree, visit your local nursery or just spend a day relaxing on the lawn – the list of possible activities is endless.”

The Woolgoolga club consists of people of all ages and lifestyles who share a common love of all things gardening.

They live by the philosophy that the social and health benefits of gardening cannot be underestimated.

“Membership offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the simple joys of gardening,” said Judy.

“Whether maintaining a few pots on a balcony, a suburban backyard or a large country expanse, the enjoyment, the improved mental and physical wellbeing and the satisfaction gardeners gain from ‘getting their hands dirty’ is universal.”

Meetings welcome regular guest speakers.

“Last month we learnt how to keep bees and earlier in the year, we were shown how to create floral art displays.

“The Competition Table is hotly contested; winners go into the running for prizes at the end of the year.

“There is also a Trading Table.

“Monthly Outings on the last Thursday of the month are unquestionably a highlight.”

Members travel to notable gardens throughout the year.

Meetings are on the second Saturday of the month at the Seniors Centre, Boundary Street commencing at 1.30pm, with the next scheduled for July 10.

For more information and/or how to join, contact Judy 0417 923 333.

By Andrea FERRARI