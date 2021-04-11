From Bray Street to Bourbon Street, Jazz Showcase Concert at the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium is a big hit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JAZZ quartet Six Again stunned the audience with their first Jazz Showcase Concert at the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium on March 26.

Tahlia Farag’s smooth melodic tones had a feel of New Orleans’ Bourbon Street rather than Bray Street as the 2021 scholarship holder wowed the audience with renditions of There Will Never Be Another You by Harry Warren and On The Sunny Side Of The Street by Jimmy McHugh, Directed by Danny Stitt.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Coffs Conservatorium Director, Pat Brearley praised the talented musicians.

“After a year of cancelled concerts in 2020, both ensembles were excited to get on stage and the final result was a brilliant evening of jazz.

“A stunning performance from Six Again, Tahlia joined the group this term and looked right at home as they performed with aplomb and finesse,” said Brearley.

After the interval, The Coffs Conservatorium Stage Band raised the tempo opening with the classic Blues Brothers theme song, Peter Gunn, Directed by Chris Frater.

“The Stage Band showed their growth and development with an exciting and energetic second half program to bring Term 1 to a close for the ensembles.

“It’s fantastic seeing these ensembles on stage to bring the first term to a close, both groups continue to develop their skills and you can see the enjoyment in their music every time they step on stage.

“It’s a pleasure to bring these opportunities to our students and it goes to show arts, culture and music education is alive and well at the Coffs Conservatorium,” said Brearley.

By David WIGLEY