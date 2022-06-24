From the Mayor’s Desk with Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

G’DAY and welcome to my very first Mayor’s Column – and thanks to News of the Area for giving me the opportunity.

I’m going to be doing these regularly now and I hope you enjoy them.

My very first one has coincided with an important moment for our community. At the June 9 Council Meeting, a majority of Councillors supported a motion put forward by myself and Councillor Tony Judge to reject the State Government’s current draft Masterplan for the Jetty Foreshores.

Anyone who knows me knows I’m very passionate about this jewel in Coffs Harbour’s crown and I want to do all I can to protect the precinct from over-development that could permanently damage the wonderful open parkland spaces that so many locals and visitors have enjoyed for generations.

I want to make sure that generations of future locals and visitors will also have the joy of experiencing these spaces.

The main reason we took our stand on this was because we feel that the draft Masterplan does not adequately reflect the desire of a majority of the community to retain the open space in the precinct for leisure and recreational needs as the city grows.

We’re also very concerned over the proposed building heights and the lack of adequate car parking in the draft plan.

There is also a clear disconnect between the findings of the NSW Government’s first consultation exercise and the current Draft Masterplan they are putting forward.

Council is going to be undertaking an awareness campaign to inform the community of Council’s position in relation to the Draft Masterplan for the Jetty Foreshores Precinct.

I’m hoping that some of you will be willing to continue to show your support for a different approach to the future of the Jetty Foreshores – like what happened with the very successful joint council/community to push for tunnels to be included in the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

Please keep an eye out for that campaign and let’s hope we get a similarly positive result.

By Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul AMOS